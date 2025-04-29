Angels vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds: How to Bet on Mariners' Biggest Strength
The Seattle Mariners are sitting in first place in the AL West with a 16-12 record, fresh off a series win against the Miami Marlins. Now, they welcome the Los Angeles Angels to town, who are last in the division and are coming off getting swept by the Minnesota Twins.
Let's dive into how I'm betting on tonight's series opener, including how I'm going to target one of the Mariners' biggest strengths.
Angels vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-135)
- Mariners -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Angels +170
- Mariners -205
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Angels vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 29
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network West, ROOTNW
- Angels Record: 12-15
- Mariners Record: 16-12
Angels vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jack Kochanowicz, RHP - (1-3, 5.47 ERA)
- Seattle: Bryce Miller, RHP - (1-3, 4.21 ERA)
Angels vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet
- Jack Kochanowicz OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-109) via Caesars
In today's edition of "Painting Corners", I broke down what the Mariners' biggest strength is and how I'm going to back it with my money tonight:
The Seattle Mariners have done a great job of drawing walks this season, getting on on 11.4% of their plate appearances, the best mark in the Majors by 0.3%. Tonight, they will face Jack Kochanowicz of the Angels who has walked 3+ batters in two of his five starts this season.
We only need him to give up two walks to cash this bet tonight.
Angels vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
The Mariners have had one of the hottest offenses in the Majors lately. Over the past two weeks, the Mariners rank second in OPS at .845 while batting .269. They should be able to tee-off against Jack Kochanowicz who has a 5.47 ERA on the season. That 5.47 ERA looks even worse when you see he has a FIP (Field Independent Pitching) of 5.69.
The Angels also have a bullpen issue, ranking 27th in the Majors at bullpen ERA at 4.95.
The Mariners' offense is too hot not to take be able to take advantage of the Angels' pitching tonight. With that in mind, instead of taking the Mariners to win, I'm going to take the OVER on their team total.
Pick: Mariners Team Total OVER 4.5 Runs (+110) via BetMGM
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 10 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!