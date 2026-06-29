Angels vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 29

The Los Angeles Angels hit the road after a successful homestand. They took two of three from the O’s and A’s, and have now won seven of their last nine games.

On the flip side, the Seattle Mariners are back home after dropping two of three in both Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

The Angels took two of three from the Mariners at home back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Angels vs. Mariners on Monday, June 29.

Angels vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-118)

Mariners -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Angels +182

Mariners -224

Total

7.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Angels vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Angels: Ryan Johnson (1-2, 8.84 ERA)

Mariners: George Kirby (6-7, 3.94 ERA)

Ryan Johnson threw a gem last time out, allowing just one hit in six shutout innings against the Orioles. This came after the A’s tagged him for five runs on eight hits in five innings in his previous start.

George Kirby has made three straight quality starts. He allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits in six innings against the Pirates last time out.

Angels vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): ABTV, SEAM

Angels record: 36-49

Mariners record: 42-43

Angels vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

George Kirby OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-120)

George Kirby doesn’t usually strike out a ton of batters. But the Angels aren’t the usual team.

Los Angeles strikes out at a league-high 25% rate, although it’s slightly less at 23.6% in the last month.

Kirby owns the Angels, though, with 14, 9, and 14 strikeouts against them in his three starts last season. This is a ladder situation against Los Angeles.

Angels vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

These teams have some similar home-road splits. The Angels are 21-22 at home and 15-27 on the road, with the Mariners going 22-19 at home and 20-23 on the road.

Seattle swept a four-game series against the Angels at home last September, outscoring Los Angeles 25-12 in the process.

Kirby typically dominates the Angels, and Johnson’s great outing against the O’s is likely to be a fluke rather than his new normal.

Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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