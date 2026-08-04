Angels vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4
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The Los Angeles Angels hit the road for a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles starting on Tuesday night. They were each off on Monday, dealing away a few players at the trade deadline.
The Angels ended a five-game skid with a 3-0 win against Jacob Misiorowski and the Brewers on Sunday, and they’re now 2-8 in their last 10 games.
The O’s are hoping Monday’s off day can help them reset after two shutout losses to the Phillies.
The Angels took two of three from the O’s back in June.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Angels vs. Orioles on Tuesday, August 4.
Angels vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-186)
- Orioles -1.5 (+153)
Moneyline
- Angels +113
- Orioles -136
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Angels vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 7.98 ERA)
- Orioles: TBD
Grayson Rodriguez is expected to get the ball on Tuesday after throwing five innings of two-run ball against the Astros last time out. It will be his first start against his former team.
The Orioles have yet to name a starting pitcher as of Tuesday morning.
Angels vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 4
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): ABTV, MASN
- Angels record: 43-69
- Orioles record: 54-58
Angels vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Vaughn Grissom OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105)
Vaughn Grissom has raised his batting average by 10 points during his last nine games. He's hitting .324 (11 for 34) in that span, with five runs scored and eight RBI.
Grissom has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five of his last six games and seven of his last nine.
Angels vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
These teams are struggling recently, and morale might be low after trading away a few key pieces at the deadline. While Rodriguez has been big-hit or miss and the O’s have yet to name a starter, I’m not sure if it matters too much right now for these squads.
The Angels have scored four runs or fewer in each of their last eight games, totalling 22 runs in that span. The O’s have had a few offensive outbursts, but they’ve also been shut out in three of their last five games.
I’ll fade both offenses tonight in Baltimore.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-105)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop