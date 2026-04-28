Angels vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 28

The Los Angeles Angels dropped their series opener with the Chicago White Sox on Monday night, and they’ve lost four games in a row.

These teams are trending in opposite directions heading into Tuesday’s Game 2, as the Sox have won six of their last 10 while the Angels have lost eight of their last 10.

Luckily for the Halos, ace Jose Soriano is on the mound on Tuesday as he looks to build on an impressive 0.24 ERA this season. Soriano has allowed just one run in six starts, and the Angels have won each of his outings.

He’ll go head-to-head with Chicago’s Davis Martin, who has a 2.01 ERA in the 2026 season.

I’m betting on both of these starters to lock things down in the early innings, but they’re also a prop bet bettors should consider in this AL clash.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, this pitching matchup and some bets for Tuesday night’s contest.

Angels vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels -1.5 (+129

White Sox +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Angels: -131

White Sox: +109

Total

7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Angels vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (5-0, 0.24 ERA)

Chicago: Davis Martin (3-1, 2.01 ERA)

Angels vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 7:40 p.m. eST

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network West

Angels record: 12-18

White Sox record: 12-17

Angels vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Jose Soriano OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-159)

This season, Soriano has been one of the best pitchers in MLB, and his advanced numbers reflect that as well:

2.74 Expected ERA (86th percentile)

.203 Expected BAA (82nd percentile)

35.8% Chase Rate (89th percentile)

33.8% Whiff Rate (90th percentile)

30.7 Strikeout Percentage (89th percentile)

Soriano has four starts with seven or more strikeouts this season, and he’s up to 43 total K’s in 37.2 innings of work.

The White Sox offense has really struggled to limit punchouts, ranking 28th in the league in K’s per game (9.41). The Sox have averaged 12.0 strikeouts per game over their last three games.

Soriano should be able to make quick work of this offense on Tuesday night, and this prop – set at 5.5 – is a major bargain.

Angels vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

In today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting , I shared why I’m eyeing a “No Run First Inning” (NRFI) bet in this matchup:

Jose Soriano and Davis Martin likely weren’t on anyone’s AL Cy Young award radar heading into the 2026 season, but they’ve both opened the season with some impressive numbers.

Soriano has a 0.24 ERA across six starts, allowing just 18 hits and one run in 37.2 innings of work. Soriano did allow a first-inning run this season (a solo home run), but he’s given up just three hits in the opening frame.

Meanwhile, Martin has a 2.01 ERA to start the 2026 season and has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his starts in April. The Chicago White Sox righty has given up just one run and four hits in the opening frame in his five starts.

Both of these teams have hit the NRFI in over 60 percent of their games, and both of these starters have been lights out to open 2026. I’ll bet on them recording six outs before giving up a run on Tuesday night.

Pick: NRFI (-140 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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