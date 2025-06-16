Angels vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 16
Are the New York Yankees in trouble in the AL East?
New York was swept by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, and it now has just a 3.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the division heading into this early-week matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
The Yankees are still major favorites in the division odds, but their lead has shrunk substantially over a 5-5 stretch with the Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and Red Sox all within 6.5 games heading into Monday’s action.
New York will look to stop the bleeding with righty Clarke Schmidt on the mound against the Angels and righty Jose Soriano.
Los Angeles is also amid a three-game skid, falling back to fourth in the AL West in the process at 33-37.
Can the Angels, who are sizable underdogs on Monday, upset New York?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s action.
Angels vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-131)
- Yankees -1.5 (+107)
Moneyline
- Angels: +163
- Yankees: -201
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Angels vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.86 ERA)
- New York: Clarke Schmidt (3-3, 3.60 ERA)
Angels vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 16
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, YES, FDSW
- Angels record: 33-37
- Yankees record: 42-28
Angels vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Aaron Judge is worth a look at this price on Monday:
Judge may have been slumping in the weekend series against the Boston Red Sox, but the Yankees star is never set at +400 to leave the yard.
So, he’s a must bet strictly based on the number on Monday night.
This season, Judge already has 26 home runs and 17 of those have come against right-handed pitching. Overall, the AL MVP favorite is hitting .378 with a 1.228 OPS in the 2025 season.
He’ll take on Jose Soriano and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, and Soriano enters this start with just three home runs allowed in the 2025 season. However, the Angels bullpen isn’t nearly as good.
Los Angeles ranks 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.56), and it has allowed the most home runs in MLB (43) so far this season. So, Judge is worth a look to go deep in the later innings, even if Soriano keeps him in check.
Angels vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Yankees have been one of the better UNDER teams in MLB despite having one of the best offenses in baseball.
The UNDER is 38-30-2 in New York’s games, and I think this pitching matchup is perfect for yet another UNDER – even with the total only set at 8.5.
Let’s start with Schmidt, who has an expected ERA of 2.94 this season (85th percentile amongst MLB pitchers). The righty has allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine of his 10 starts in 2025, and he held the Angels to just four hits and no runs across six innings of work earlier this season.
Meanwhile, Soriano has done a great job at limiting the long ball (only three homers allowed in 2025) and has a 3.86 ERA. While his expected ERA is a bit higher (3.97), Soriano has given up three or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 14 outings in 2025.
The New York offense is struggling a bit as of late, ranking 21st in runs scored over the last 15 days. I think this total is a touch too high for this series opener.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-119 at DraftKings)
