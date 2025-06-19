Angels vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 19
The New York Yankees are in danger of being swept by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, as they’ve scored just two runs in the first three games of the series entering this afternoon’s series finale.
New York has lost six games in a row, and it’s just 1.5 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays in the division, falling to 42-31 overall.
A pair of lefties are on the mound in this matchup, as Carlos Rodon (3.01 ERA) gets the ball for the Yankees against Los Angeles’s Tyler Anderson (4.44 ERA).
Can Rodon stop the bleeding for a Yankees team that is in danger of falling into the pack of an interesting AL East?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for today’s series finale.
Angels vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (+118)
- Yankees -1.5 (-144)
Moneyline
- Angels: +223
- Yankees: -281
Total
- 9.5 (Over -101/Under -120)
Angels vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Tyler Anderson (2-4, 4.44 ERA)
- New York: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 3.01 ERA)
Angels vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Time: 1:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, YES, FDSW
- Angels record: 36-37
- Yankees record: 42-31
Angels vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Paul Goldschmidt to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Earlier today, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared one of his favorite props for this game in our Daily Dinger column:
The New York Yankees are set to take on the Los Angeles Angels this afternoon, but more importantly, they're scheduled to face a left-handed starter in Tyler Anderson, who has allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.
To take advantage of that, let's target Paul Goldschmidt, who has been significantly better against lefties this season. His batting average improves from .259 against righties to .414 against lefties, and his slugging percentage almost doubles, from .350 to .686. Also, four of his seven home runs this season have been against left-handed pitchers. All of that adds up to him being a fantastic home run bet at Yankee Stadium this afternoon.
Angels vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Even though Rodon is the far better pitcher in this matchup, I’m looking at the total instead of a side on Thursday afternoon.
The Yankees' offense is awful right now, ranking dead last in the league in runs scored, batting average, and posting the No. 29 OPS over the last week. New York has scored just two runs in this series, and it has just six total runs since the start of its series against Boston last Friday.
Even though Anderson has a suspect 4.44 ERA, the Angels have gone 9-5 in his outings, so I’m not totally sold on betting against the Angels in this matchup.
On the Yankees' side, I expect Rodon to keep the Angels in check in this matchup. The New York lefty has an expected ERA of 2.79 this season (90th percentile in MLB).
So far this season, the Yankees are 41-30-2 to the UNDER, and I simply can’t bet on them to reach 10 runs with the Angels, given how much they’ve struggled as of late.
Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
