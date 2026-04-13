Angels vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 13
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The New York Yankees are looking to bounce back as they return home to face off against the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game set.
The Yankees have now lost five in a row after getting swept in Tampa Bay, while the Angels just won two of three in Cincinnati. Los Angeles scored 9 and 10 runs in those two wins.
Will Warren takes the hill for New York opposed by Los Angeles’ Yusei Kikuchi.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Angels vs. Yankees on Monday, April 13.
Angels vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-122)
- Yankees -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Angels +159
- Yankees -194
Total
- 9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Angels vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 6.75 ERA)
- Yankees: Will Warren (1-0, 3.07 ERA)
Angels vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 13
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MARQ, NBCSP+, FS1
- Angels record: 7-8
- Yankees record: 7-8
Angels vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jo Adell OVER 0.5 Singles (+128)
Jo Adell has made headlines with his defensive heroics this season, and he’s been solid with the bat as well. The Angels outfielder is batting .297 (19 for 64) through 16 games, and most of those hits have been singles.
Adell only has one extra-base hit – a home run – in 64 at-bats this season. He’s been getting on base via singles consistently, though, with a single in 12 of 16 games this season.
I expect Sanchez to get back on track at home tonight against the Angels.
Angels vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
The Yankees are in a rut here at the start of the season. They’ve scored four runs or fewer in each of their last five games, totalling 13 runs in that span.
The Angels have had a few offensive outbursts this season, but they’ve also had their fair share of low-scoring contests.
Given both of these teams’ struggles so far, and a relatively solid pitching matchup, I have to go with the UNDER tonight in New York.
Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-115)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop