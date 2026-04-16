Angels vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 16

Make it two walk-off wins for the New York Yankees over their last three games, and they’re looking to lock up a series victory over the Los Angeles Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

New York is set as a massive favorite in this game with ace Max Fried (1.93 ERA) on the mound, but it has won just three of its last 10 games and is 8-10 on the run line in the 2026 campaign.

The Angels have yet to name a starter for this series finale, and they could be in trouble if they go with a bullpen game. After Jordan Romano blew Wednesday’s matchup, the Angels have a 4.74 bullpen ERA in the 2026 season.

This is Fried’s fifth start of the 2026 season, and the Yankees are just 2-2 in his outings despite the lefty’s impressive ERA.

Can New York close things out with a win on Thursday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale.

Angels vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (+109)

Yankees -1.5 (-131)

Moneyline

Angels: +229

Yankees: -286

Total

9.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Angels vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: TBA

New York: Max Fried (2-0, 1.93 ERA)

Angels vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 16

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (West)

Angels record: 9-10

Yankees record: 10-8

Angels vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Max Fried OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (+106)

This season, Max Fried has worked into the seventh inning – or longer – in each of his starts, recording 19, 21, 20 and 24 outs. He’s coming off eight innings of three-run ball in an extra-innings loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees clearly trust Fried to work deep into games, and the lefty has thrown 90 or more pitches in each of his last three starts. So, I don’t mind him against an Angels team that is 24th in MLB in batting average, even though it ranks in the top 10 in OPS.

Fried has not allowed more than three runs in a single outing this season, and he’s given up just 16 hits and five walks in 28 innings of work. He should be able to work into the seventh inning again as the Yanks aim to wrap up this series.

Angels vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

The Yankees have combined for seven, five, 13 and nine runs in Fried’s four starts this season, and the star left-hander has given up zero, zero, three and three runs in his outings.

While New York has come back to earth after a fast start, it ranks fifth in MLB in team ERA and has a bullpen ERA of 3.50. So, with Fried starting, the Yankees should be able to keep this L.A. offense in check.

The Angels have yet to announce a starter, which makes this handicap a little tougher, but the Yankees are just 14th in runs scored and 20th in OPS in the 2026 campaign. So, this offense isn’t exactly going to blow teams away.

So far, the Yankees and Angels have combined for 21, eight and nine runs in their three games in this series. I think the UNDER is worth a look with New York’s ace on the mound this afternoon.

Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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