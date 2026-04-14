Angels vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 14

The New York Yankees outlasted the Los Angeles Angels in a back-and-forth affair to open their series on Monday night.

Mike Trout and Aaron Judge each homered twice, and the Yankees scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off the Angels 11-10. That win ended a six-game losing streak for the Yankees, while the Angels continued their up-and-down season.

It’s a southpaw showdown tonight with Reid Detmers set to face off against Ryan Weathers.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Angels vs. Yankees on Tuesday, April 14.

Angels vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-136)

Yankees -1.5 (+113)

Moneyline

Angels +153

Yankees -186

Total

8.5 (Over -121/Under +101)

Angels vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Angels: Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.60 ERA)

Yankees: Ryan Weathers (0-1, 2.81 ERA)

Angels vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FDSNW, YES

Angels record: 8-9

Yankees record: 9-7

Angels vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Mike Trout OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-121)

Mike Trout has come alive in recent games after a slow start to the season. The Angels outfielder is 5 for 12 in his last three games with two home runs (both last night) and two doubles. He’s scored six runs and driven in eight during that span.

Trout has now gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games and six of his last seven. I’ll take him to stay hot tonight with a lefthander on the mound.

Angels vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I don’t necessarily trust either of these pitchers – or bullpens for that matter. After the total was set at 9.5 last night, we’re getting an 8.5 in the second game of the series.

The Angels have gone OVER in eight straight games, and there have been nine runs or more in each of the Yankees' last three contests.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-121)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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