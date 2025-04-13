Is Anthony Edwards Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. Timberwolves)
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards received a technical foul on Friday night -- his 18th of the season -- that would have led to him being suspended for Sunday's season finale against the Utah Jazz.
However, the NBA has rescinded the technical, allowing Edwards to suit up on Sunday afternoon. This is huge for the Timberwolves, as they are looking to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference on Sunday. A win would gives the Wolves a fighting chance to pass the Golden State Warriors or Denver Nuggets in the standings.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on Edwards in the prop market in a must-win game on Sunday.
Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet for Timberwolves vs. Jazz
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anthony Edwards 25+ Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Anthony Edwards is an elite prop target on Sunday:
action, allowing him to play in the season finale against the Utah Jazz.
Minnesota needs a win – and some help – to avoid the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, and it is favored by 23.5 points against the tanking Utah Jazz.
However, I am leaning with a player prop for Edwards in case the Wolves get up big and rest some of their starters down the stretch.
Utah has the worst defensive rating (129.1) in the NBA over its last 10 games, and that should set up well for Edwards, who has scored 25 or more points in six of his last seven games.
Overall, the All-NBA guard is averaging 27.4 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. I’ll gladly back him to score at least 25 points in a game the Wolves have to win on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.