Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a chance to close out the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs on Monday night in Game 5, but they'll have to do it without their best player.

Anthony Edwards suffered a bone bruise and hyperextension of his left knee in Game 4 on Saturday night, and he's expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. While Edwards avoided any ligament damage, he's out for the rest of the series against Denver and would likely miss at least some games in the second round if the Wolves advance.

Just in: Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has sustained a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee and is expected to miss multiple weeks, sources tell ESPN. Results showed Edwards avoided any ligament damage, but he will now miss time. pic.twitter.com/zVgDQtxXRd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2026

Edwards and starting guard Donte DiVincenzo (torn Achilles) were both injured in Game 4, leaving the Wolves extremely thin at the guard position. Minnesota has a 3-1 series lead, but oddsmakers have the Wolves as just -150 favorites in this series because of those injuries.

On Monday, DraftKings has set the Wolves as 10.5-point underdogs on the road with Edwards out of the lineup. The star guard has also been dealing with an injury in his right knee, as he missed most of the last few weeks of the regular season with "runner's knee." Hopefully, the time off due to his hyperextension will help Edwards get fully healthy if the Wolves continue to advance in the NBA Playoffs.

Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland and Mike Conley should all have bigger roles going forward with Edwards and DiVincenzo out. Dosunmu had 43 points in Game 4, and he's likely going to handle a major scoring workload in Game 5 and beyond.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Wolves with Edwards sidelined on Monday.

Best Timberwolves Prop Bet vs. Nuggets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Naz Reid OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-121)

With Edwards out, there are going to be a ton of bettors taking Dosunmu to have a big game scoring the ball, but his points prop has been jacked up to 20.5 ahead of Game 5.

So, I'm eyeing Naz Reid in the prop market, as he's been a sneaky play in his rebounds prop over the last few games.

After foul trouble limited Reid to just 17 minutes and three boards in Game 1, the former Sixth Man of the Year has responded with nine, six and nine boards in his last three games. He's played over 27 minutes in two of those games (he got in foul trouble again in Game 3), and I think he could see an expanded role on Monday with the Wolves in need of more offense.

Reid averaged 6.2 rebounds per game in the regular season, and he's currently averaging just under nine rebound chances per game in this series. I think he's worth a look in this market, especially since the Wolves have defended at such a high level in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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