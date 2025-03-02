Is Anthony Edwards Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Suns)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was suspended for the team's last game on Feb. 28 due to reaching the league's technical foul limit, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.
The Timberwolves have listed Edwards on their injury report with right calf soreness.
If Edwards is unable to go, it would be a major blow to the Timberwolves, who have lost two games in a row to fall to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. However, the Wolves are just 1.5-point underdogs on the road, a sign that they should have the All-Star guard active tonight.
Should Edwards suit up, there is a great way to bet on him in the prop market tonight.
This story will be updated with Edwards' official status on Sunday.
Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet for Timberwolves vs. Suns
- Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Anthony Edwards is one of my favorite bets in the prop market:
After missing the Minnesota Timberwolves last game due to a suspension, Anthony Edwards has a revenge matchup (maybe against the NBA?) on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.
Edwards is averaging 27.3 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3. Edwards has taken a ton of shots, averaging 23.3 field goal attempts per game since the start of February.
Over that stretch (10 games), Edwards is averaging over 30 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field. While the efficiency isn’t there, Edwards could be undervalued at this number against a Phoenix team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 15 games.
