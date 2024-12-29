Are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Browns)
Fans of the Miami Dolphins have received news that Tua Tagovailoa will miss their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, but what about their top two receivers, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill?
It was announced that Hill is expected to suit up but Waddle likely won't.
Hill has played in all 15 games for the Dolphins this season but is battling a wrist injury. It looks like we'll still suit up for their 16th game today. Meanwhile, Waddle hasn't played since their Week 15 game against the Texans with a knee injury and will likely miss today's game as well.
The point spread in today's Dolphins vs. Browns game has fallen from Dolphins -6.5 to Dolphins -3, but the line movement can be attributed to Tagovailoa surprisingly missing today's game.
With Hill likely to suit up, let's take a look at how we should bet on him in the betting market.
Best Tyreek Hill Prop Bets for NFL Week 17
Tyreek Hill OVER 3.5 Receptions (-110)
Don't expect a big game from Hill with Tyler Huntley in at quarterback, but betting on him to haul in at least four receptions. Hill recorded at least four receptions in two of Huntley's three starts earlier this season so it's not a big ask to expect him to reach this number again today.
With that being said, I'd stay away from betting the OVER on Hill's receiving yards. The Dolphins' offense has turned into a short-passing scheme that doesn't have many deep-ball plays. Hill, in my opinion, is much more likely to hit the over on his receptions total than his receiving yards total.
