Argentina vs. Algeria Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Argentina took home the World Cup in 2022 and opens up its Group J action against Algeria on Tuesday night.

Argentina went 4-2-1 with a 15-8 goal differential en route to its third World Cup title in history in 2022. They were solid in qualifying, and look to carry that over into the real thing against Algeria.

The reigning champions are -265 to win Group J while Algeria sits at +800. The other two countries in this group are Austria (+370) and Jordan (+5000).

Let’s take a look at the odds for Argentina vs. Algeria at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Tuesday’s World Cup fixture.

Argentina vs. Algeria Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Argentina -245

Algeria +750

Draw +360

Total

OVER 2.5 (-105)

UNDER 2.5 (-120)

Argentina vs. Algeria How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kansas City Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Argentina vs. Algeria: History and Tournament Results

Argentina beat Algeria in their only previous match back in 2007. A 19-year-old Lionel Messi had his first two-goal game for the Argentine national team in a 4-3 win.

Argentina

Argentina is regularly one of the top teams at the World Cup. They were runners-up in 2014, had a disappointing ending in the Round of 16 in 2018, but bounced back as champions in 2022.

Algeria

This is Algeria’s fifth time qualifying for the World Cup. Their best finish came last time they qualified in 2014, making the Round of 16 with a 1-1-2 record and 7-7 goal differential.

Argentina vs. Algeria Best Prop Bet

Lionel Messi Anytime Goalscorer (+100)

Lionel Messi was incredible in 2022. He scored seven goals in as many games during Argentina’s championship run.

He’s now 38 (39 next week), but will want to remind everyone that he can still hang with the best of them. He has 12 goals in 14 games for Inter MIami this season.

Argentina vs. Algeria Best Prop Bet

Algeria was impressive in two friendlies – for however much stock you put into them. They beat the Netherlands 1-0 and Bolivia 4-0 in the last two weeks. They had mixed results at the Africa Cup of Nations, but did show an ability to score.

That ability will be tested against Argentina, though, so I’m not confident enough to take both teams to score (+130).

However, I’m happy to take the OVER 2.5 (-105). Argentina should be able to score at least two themselves, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they got the third (or more) rather than Algeria.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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