Argentina vs. Austria Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Argentina didn't waste any time finding its form in its World Cup defense, blanking Algeria by a score of 3-0 behind a Lionel Messi hat trick in its first match.

Argentina will now face Austria in a match between two 1-0-0 Group J teams. Austria cruised past Jordan by a score of 3-1 in its first match. That means the winner of this game is likely going to win the group.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Monday matinee matchup.

Argentina vs. Austria Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Argentina -175

Austria +500

Draw +300

Total

OVER 2.5 (-108)

UNDER 2.5 (-118)

Argentina vs. Austria How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Dallas Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Argentina record: 1-0-0

Austria record: 1-0-0

Argentina vs. Austria History and Tournament Results

Argentina is 1-1-1 against Austria in its history. The most recent meeting was a 1990 international friendly that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Argentina

One of the most captivating games of the tournament so far was Argentina's 3-0 win against Algeria. Not because it was close, but at 38 years old, Lionel Messi showed why he's the greatest of all time, gloriously scoring three times.

Austria

If you live on the East Coast, you may have missed Austria's late-night opening match against Jordan, but they were able to get a 3-1 victory. The Austrians were significant favorites in that match, but they answered the question that was being asked. They have a much tougher test ahead of them today.

Argentina vs. Austria Best Prop Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorers Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting on Lautaro Martinez to find the back of the net:

The obvious bet would be to go back to betting on Lionel Messi to find the back of the net, but I'm going to go a different way and bet on a different forward, Lautaro Martinez, to score. He is the only other forward to get a shot on goal in Argentina's first game, so we know he's at least going to be in the mix around the net. If you want a contrarian bet, consider Martinez at +152.

Argentina vs. Austria Prediction and Pick

I think we're in for a low-scoring game. I broke down why I think that in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Argentina may have dominated Algeria on the scoresheet thanks to some Lionel Messi magic, but you might be surprised to find out they had only 0.23 expected goals. With that being said, they put on a defensive masterclass, allowing -0.22 expected goals in that match.

On the other side of the pitch, I'm going to fade the Austrian offense that I had expected to come out aggressive in this tournament. The Austrians had only 0.39 expected goals against a far inferior Jordan team. The Argentinian defense is going to shut this offense down unless Austria makes some significant offensive adjustments.

Barring more eye-popping goals from Messi, I think this match is going to be more low-scoring and defensive-focused than people expect.

Pick: UNDER 2.5 (-118) via FanDuel

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