Argentina vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32
The good news for Cape Verde is the pulled off what most people thought was impossible: qualifying for the knockout stage in their first-ever World Cup appearance. The bad news is they now have to face the defending World Cup champions and the No. 1-ranked team in the world, Argentina.
Can Cape Verde pull off the unthinkable and send Lionel Messi home? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Argentina vs. Cape Verde Odds and Total
To Advance
- Argentina -1700 (94.44% implied probability)
- Cape Verde +750
3-Way Moneyline
- Argentina -590
- Cape Verde +1500
- Draw +575
Total
- OVER 2.5 (-150)
- UNDER 2.5 (+116)
Argentina vs. Cape Verde How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Miami Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One
- Argentina record: 3-0-0
- Cape Verde record: 0-3-0
Argentina vs. Cape Verde History and Tournament Results
These two teams have never played against each other on the international stage.
Argentina
Argentina won all three of its group stage matches, beating Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0, and Jordan 3-1.
Cape Verde
Cape Verde played to a draw in all three of its group stage matches, starting with a mind-blowing draw to Spain in its first match. Cape Verde followed that up with a 2-2 draw against Uruguay and a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia.
Argentina vs. Cape Verde Best Prop Bet
- Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goal (-121)
Believe it or not, I think the value lies with a different player other than Lionel Messi to score in this match:
If you're going to bet on any player from Argentina that's not Lionel Messi, it has to be Lautaro Martinez. He already has a goal this tournament, along with four shots (two on goal). With Messi listed at -218 to find the back of the net, I'll instead opt for Martinez at -121.
Argentina vs. Cape Verde Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting on Argentina to go over its team total of 2.5:
Cape Verde did extremely well to make it to the knockout stage, but make no mistake about it, they were significantly outplayed in all three of their matches. They have an average goal differential per 90 minutes of -0.93, the second-worst amongst all teams that advanced to the Round of 32. Not only that, but they allowed 1.98 expected goals per 60 minutes.
Now, they have to face the defending champions, Argentina. Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentine squad should have a field day in this match. I'd be surprised if they don't reach 3+ goals.
Best Bet: Argentina Team Total OVER 2.5 (+102) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets