Argentina vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

The good news for Cape Verde is the pulled off what most people thought was impossible: qualifying for the knockout stage in their first-ever World Cup appearance. The bad news is they now have to face the defending World Cup champions and the No. 1-ranked team in the world, Argentina.

Can Cape Verde pull off the unthinkable and send Lionel Messi home? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

To Advance

Argentina -1700 (94.44% implied probability)

Cape Verde +750

3-Way Moneyline

Argentina -590

Cape Verde +1500

Draw +575

Total

OVER 2.5 (-150)

UNDER 2.5 (+116)

Argentina vs. Cape Verde How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Miami Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Argentina record: 3-0-0

Cape Verde record: 0-3-0

Argentina vs. Cape Verde History and Tournament Results

These two teams have never played against each other on the international stage.

Argentina

Argentina won all three of its group stage matches, beating Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0, and Jordan 3-1.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde played to a draw in all three of its group stage matches, starting with a mind-blowing draw to Spain in its first match. Cape Verde followed that up with a 2-2 draw against Uruguay and a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Best Prop Bet

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goal (-121)

Believe it or not, I think the value lies with a different player other than Lionel Messi to score in this match:

If you're going to bet on any player from Argentina that's not Lionel Messi, it has to be Lautaro Martinez. He already has a goal this tournament, along with four shots (two on goal). With Messi listed at -218 to find the back of the net, I'll instead opt for Martinez at -121.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting on Argentina to go over its team total of 2.5:

Cape Verde did extremely well to make it to the knockout stage, but make no mistake about it, they were significantly outplayed in all three of their matches. They have an average goal differential per 90 minutes of -0.93, the second-worst amongst all teams that advanced to the Round of 32. Not only that, but they allowed 1.98 expected goals per 60 minutes.

Now, they have to face the defending champions, Argentina. Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentine squad should have a field day in this match. I'd be surprised if they don't reach 3+ goals.

Best Bet: Argentina Team Total OVER 2.5 (+102) via Caesars

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