Is Arike Ogunbowale Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Liberty)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale is not listed on the team's final injury report ahead of Tuesday night's game against the New York Liberty.
Ogunbowale has missed time this season with a thumb issue, but she's expected to play on Tuesday against New York. The Wings will also get Maddy Siegrist (knee fracture) back in the lineup after she missed several weeks.
Despite that, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the Wings as 10-point underdogs on Tuesday night. These teams played back on July 28 in Dallas, and the Wings came away with a 10-point win.
Ogunbowale was terrific in that game, scoring 20 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead Dallas to the win. The 2025 season hasn't been the best for the star guard, as she's shooting just 36.6 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3.
However, Ogunbowale has scored 16 or more points in four of her last six games. She did finish with just eight points in less than 27 minutes on Aug. 1, but it appears she's good to go for a rematch with New York.
The Liberty have struggled against the spread this season, going 11-15-2. With Ogunbowale good to go, this could be a chance for the Wings to at least cover on Tuesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
