Arizona Cardinals 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Oddsmakers Expect Rebuilding Year for Cards

The Arizona Cardinals finished the 2025 season on a nine-game losing streak and fired head coach Jonathan Gannon as a result.

On the bright side? They have the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New head coach Mike LaFleur has a lot to figure out in the 2026 season, starting with who his quarterback will be. The Cardinals are likely out of the running for Fernando Mendoza barring a crazy trade for the No. 1 pick, and they benched Kyler Murray in the second half of the 2025 season.

So, they may be moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick and taking a pretty big cap hit in the process. Arizona is widely expected to finish in last in the NFC West for the second season in a row, as the Seattle Seahawks (who won Super Bowl 60) and Los Angeles Rams are co-favorites in the odds to win the Super Bowl . Plus the San Francisco 49ers are in the mix to be a playoff team once again in the NFC.

Arizona is a team to stay far, far away from in the futures market unless you’re betting UNDERs, but it’s good to take a look at where each team stands in the odds to win the Super Bowl before the offseason.

Cardinals Super Bowl 61 Odds

+25000 (Tied for last in the league)

Arizona is tied with another team with quarterback questions – the Miami Dolphins – for the worst odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season.

The Cardinals have some talent on the offensive side of the ball (led by Trey McBride), but the lack of a clear answer at quarterback has put this team in a tough spot entering the offseason. Arizona could look to bring in a stopgap quarterback and hope to land a rookie in the 2027 NFL Draft, or it could draft a quarterback later on in the 2026 NFL Draft to compete for the starting job.

Murray seems to have no future with the team after he was mysteriously placed on injured reserve and essentially shut down for the second half of the 2025 season. Arizona will almost certainly cut him, as his contract makes him extremely tough to trade for anything of value.

Since they’re in such a tough division, the Cardinals are looking at a lengthy rebuild unless they’re able to find their next franchise quarterback this offseason. That is going to be a tall task since the 2026 draft class is rather thin at the position.

Bettors should look elsewhere if they want a worst-to-first candidate for the 2026 campaign.

