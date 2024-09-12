Arizona vs. Kansas State Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 2
Arizona travels to Manhattan, Kansas to face the Wildcats of Kansas State in a battle of Big 12 foes that are meeting in non-conference play.
Conference realignment has changed the importance of this matchup in the new Big 12, but that isn’t ruining the hype around this Friday night showdown. With a ton of intrigue around both teams in the Big 12, and possibly in the College Football Playoff, how should we bet on this Week 3 headliner?
Here’s the updated odds as well as our preview and final score prediction.
Arizona vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona: +7.5 (+118)
- Kansas State: -7.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Arizona: +215
- Kansas State: -265
Total: 59.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona vs. Kansas State Final Score Prediction
There can be fireworks in the ‘Little Apple’ on Friday night with both offenses equipped to expose the other team’s defensive flaws. Here is what I had to say about this game in our early week betting preview:
Let's start with the home favorite Kansas State, who likely won't need Johnson to prove to be a high-level passer just yet as the Wildcats can run the ball at will against the visitors. K-State has a stud tandem in the backfield with DJ Giddens and Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards in addition to Johnson's capability as a rusher. Against an Arizona team that ranks 110th in tackling per Pro Football Focus through two games, K-State may be able to hit explosive plays all evening.
Meanwhile, Arizona will be able to answer against this suspect K-State secondary.
Zona has Fifita and McMillan engineering an elite passing game that features little drop-off from last season and will get to feast on a K-State defense that allowed Tulane to average more than 10 yards pre-drop back and put up a 14% explosive play rate. Both numbers rank in the 93rd percentile in both metrics relative to games last season, per GameonPaper.
Both offenses can cook on Friday night, and with this being each teams first high leverage game, I think we see the playbook emptied a bit more than expected.
Kansas State hangs on in a shootout.
Final Score Prediction: Kansas State 34, Arizona 28
