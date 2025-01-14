Arsenal vs. Tottenham Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 21
In addition to the juicy Liverpool-Nottingham Forest matchup in Week 21, the North London derby is on the slate midweek. Even though the stakes are not as high as they usually are due to Tottenham’s struggles this season, an Arsenal-Tottenham fixture always offers plenty of drama. This one should be no different.
Arsenal is continuing its chase behind Liverpool. With an extra game at hand, they are six points behind the league leaders. They will be hoping for Forest to come away with at least one point against the Reds on Tuesday, giving Arsenal an excellent opportunity to close the gap with the top of the title.
They can’t afford to drop any points against their bitter rivals. The Gunners have won four and drew one in the last five matchups between the sides, including their 1-0 road victory earlier in the season. They are undefeated in their last ten Premier League games and haven’t lost at home this season.
However, they are coming off a disappointing FA Cup loss to Manchester United which took extra time and a penalty shootout to be decided. The tired legs could prove to be a major disadvantage against the high press and intensity of Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.
The Spurs have one win in their last eight PL games, against bottomfeeders Southampton. They have fallen all the way to 12th place and are closer in points to the relegation zone than a European qualification spot.
Postecoglou made his desire to win a trophy with the Spurs this season known. Understandably, his side will be more focused on the Europa League, FA Cup, and the League Cup in the second half of the campaign.
At the same time, they will be very interested in playing spoilers for their rival’s title hopes. With nothing to lose, the underdogs Tottenham will almost certainly make this one an entertaining fixture open to a surprise result.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Odds and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline:
- Arsenal: -250
- Draw: +410
- Tottenham: +550
Total Goals:
- Over 3.5: +114
- Under 3.5: -138
Both Teams to Score:
- Yes: -164
No: +128
Double Chance:
- Tottenham or Draw: +185
Arsenal vs. Tottenham How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, UK
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Prediction and Pick
Arsenal has been handed a golden opportunity this season. As Manchester City is going through a season from hell, the Gunners finally have a chance to win their first PL title since 2004 after finishing second in back-to-back years.
Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, they are also playing at a level below what they have shown in the previous two seasons and Liverpool has been utterly dominant all year. Mikel Arteta has built one of the best defensive sides in Europe but Arsenal has been struggling to create and score at an elite level.
Arsenal has been overly reliant on set pieces, especially corner kicks. They are arguably the best team in Europe on those occasions, winning a ton of games on the strength of their corner kick sets, including the 1-0 win over the Spurs in the first half of the season.
Their attack against a set defense, however, leaves plenty to be desired. Injuries to star winger Bukayo Saka and dangerous goalscorer Gabriel Jesus only make matters worse on that front.
Fortunately for them, the Spurs continue to have one of the leakiest defenses in the league. They are still missing their center back duo Christian Romero and Mickey van de Ven and have to rely on the questionable pairing of Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin.
Despite being short-handed defensively, Postecoglou continues to deploy a high defensive line, press with intensity, and play possession football. This leaves them prone to mistakes and vulnerable in the back. Arsenal is too talented, too organized, and too disciplined to not take advantage of the inevitable spaces Tottenham will leave defensively.
Tottenham may be shaky defensively but they also have no trouble getting on the scoreboard. They have only four points in their last six games but still scored a whopping 14 goals in that span. The 2024-25 Spurs have a way of turning every game they play into up-tempo, high-scoring affairs. Even against a cautious, conservative Arsenal side, I expect that to continue.
For more risk-averse bettors, Both Teams to Score at (-164) is an excellent option but we will go with over 3.5 goals.
Pick: Over 3.5 Goals (+114)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
