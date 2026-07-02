Arthur Rinderknech vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3

Seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic has an interesting matchup against Arthur Rinderknech (the No. 25 ranked player) in the third round of this year’s tournament.

This is the second-ever third-round appearance for Arthur Rinderknech at Wimbledon, and he’s set as a massive underdog against Djokovic, who made quick work of Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round on Wednesday.

Djokovic is one of the leading candidates to win this year’s tournament, and he’s looking to bounce back from an early exit at Roland Garros earlier this year.

Rinderknech has made the Round of 16 (or fourth round) at a Grand Slam just one time in his career, so an upset on Friday would signal one of the greatest performances of his career.

Can he do it?

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s history at Wimbledon and my prediction for this match.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Novak Djokovic Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Arthur Rinderknech: +610

Novak Djokovic: -1060

Total

35.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Novak Djokovic History and Wimbledon Performance

Arthur Rinderknech

Rinderknech made the third round at Wimbledon in 2025, but he hasn’t had a ton of success overall at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The 30-year-old has three first-round exits and a second-round exit as well, and he’s only made the fourth round of any Grand Slam once in his career (the 2025 U.S. Open).

So far at Wimbledon in 2026, Rinderknech has knocked off Oliver Tarvet (in four sets) and Martin Damm Jr. (in straight sets).

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is a legend, and he’s already won at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club seven times in his career. The last time the 39-year-old won at Wimbledon was in 2022, though he was the runner-up in 2023 and 2024 before losing in the semifinals in 2025.

In Round 1, Djokovic needed four sets to take down Yibing Wu, winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4. He then followed that up by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

This is the first-ever meeting between Djokovic and the 30-year-old Rinderknech.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Pick

Djokovic dropped a set in his first-round match, but he dominated Tsitsipas on Wednesday. There’s a chance that the 39-year-old has another Grand Slam title run left in him, especially with Carlos Alcaraz (wrist) not in the field at Wimbledon.

There isn’t any history between Djokovic and Rinderknech to look at, but it’s hard to make an argument for Rinderknech since he’s only made the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam one time in his career.

After winning just four more games than Yibing Wu in Round 1, Djokovic easily covered the game spread in his second-round match, taking seven more games than Tsitsipas. If you aren’t sold on betting on the seven-time Wimbledon champ to win in straight sets, the games spread could be a safer play.

Not only is it possible that Djokovic covers this line in four sets, but if he does win in straight sets, there’s a good chance he does it by a pretty wide margin.

Djokovic is 127-21 on grass in his career after going 2-0 so far at Wimbledon.

Pick: Novak Djokovic -5.5 Games (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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