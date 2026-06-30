Aryna Sabalenka vs. McCartney Kessler Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round

Four-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka is in search of her first win at Wimbledon in her career, and she got off to a strong start in the first round earlier this week, winning in straight sets against Teodora Kostovic.

Now, Sabalenka is set to face American McCartney Kessler in the second round. Kessler dominated her first-round match against Oleksandra Oliynykova, and she’s in the second round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the first time in her career.

The 26-year-old doesn’t have a single third-round appearance in a Grand Slam in her career, so it makes sense that oddsmakers have Sabalenka set as a -930 favorite to advance on Wednesday.

These two have matched up once in their respective careers with Sabalenka winning that match in straight sets. Will there be a similar result on Wednesday?

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s history at Wimbledon and my prediction for this second-round match.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. McCartney Kessler Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Aryna Sabalenka: -930

McCartney Kessler: +559

Total

19.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Aryna Sabalenka vs. McCartney Kessler How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Aryna Sabalenka vs. McCartney Kessler History and Wimbledon Performance

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka made quick work of Kostovic in the first round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, winning 6-2, 6-3.

She’s coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon last year, but she’s never made the final in her career. The No. 1 ranked player in the world has faced Kessler once in her career, winning 7-6, 6-3 at Indian Wells back in 2025.

McCartney Kessler

Kessler is in the second round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career, and she did it in dominant fashion.

The American won 6-0, 6-0 against Oliynykova, and she’s looking to make her furthest run at a Grand Slam to date. Kessler has a few second-round exits, including two this year at the Australian Open and French Open.

It’s not a surprise that the 26-year-old is a massive underdog in this match.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. McCartney Kessler Prediction and Pick

Even though both Sabalenka and Kessler went under this total in their first-round matches, I think the OVER in total games is a solid bet to make on Wednesday.

Sabalenka played 20 or more games in three of her five matches at the French Open earlier this year, including three sets where she ended up winning 7-5. A 7-5 win from Sabalenka would almost guarantee the OVER in this match, as Kessler would need to win just two games in a second set.

Plus, the lone meeting between these two (in 2025), saw 22 games with Sabalenka winning the first set in a tiebreak. Kessler does not have the proven success at a Grand Slam to win a set here, but I do think she can make this a longer match than expected.

The American has won 66 percent of her service games in 2026, and she’s converted nearly the same percentage of break points in return games as Sabalenka. After a dominant showing in Round 1, Kessler should put up a fight on Wednesday.

Pick: OVER 19.5 Games (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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