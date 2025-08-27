Aryna Sabalenka vs. Polina Kudermetova Prediction, Odds for US Open Second Round
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is looking to defend her US Open title in 2025, and she’s made it through to the second round in pretty dominant fashion.
Sabalenka won in straight sets in her Round 1 match, setting up a head-to-head with Polina Kudermetova in Round 2.
Kudermetova is ranked No. 67 in the world, and this is her first appearance at the US Open and just her fifth appearance at a Grand Slam. Kudermetova’s first-round win was monumental for her career, as the 22-year-old had never made it out of the opening round of a major before.
Still, Sabalenka is set as a massive favorite in this second-round match, as she’s one of the leaders in the odds to win the entire tournament.
Let’s dive into the odds, the path each player took to get here and my prediction for this match.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Polina Kudermetova Odds
Moneyline
- Aryna Sabalenka: -2500
- Polina Kudermetova: +1400
Total
- 17.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Polina Kudermetova How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Aryna Sabalenka: How Did They Get Here?
Sabalenka won her first-round match in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1 against Rebeka Masarova. The defending US Open champ will aim to avoid any kind of a slow start in the second round, especially since she dropped the first set in her lone match against Kudermetova in her career.
At the US Open, Sabalenka has made the final in back-to-back years and the semifinals in four consecutive years. She’s going to be a tough player to beat in this tournament.
Polina Kudermetova: How Did They Get Here?
Kudermetova earned her first victory at a Grand Slam on Sunday against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, although it was in a walkover with the first set tied 2-2. So, it’s hard to project what Kudermetova will look like in the second round, although she should be pretty well rested.
Earlier this year, Kudermetova lost in three sets to Sabalenka at Brisbane in Australia.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Polina Kudermetova What the Odds Say and Prediction
Based on these odds (Sabalenka -2500), the top player in the world has an implied probability of 96.15 percent to advance to the third round.
It would be shocking to see Sabalenka lose at the US Open this early, as she’s dominated the last four years and has just two second round exits in seven appearances.
Kudermetova has never won a Grand Slam match without a walkover, and while she did give Sabalenka some trouble earlier this year by winning the first set at Brisbane, she ended up losing the next two sets 6-3, 6-2.
When it comes to betting on this match, I think the OVER in games played is the best bet to make.
Sabalenka needed 19 games to win her first-round match, and Kudermetova took her to 27 games in their lone meeting this year. While I expect the No. 1 player in the world to advance, she may not do so in extremely dominant fashion.
Pick: OVER 17.5 Games (-105 at DraftKings)
