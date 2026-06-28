Aryna Sabalenka vs. Teodora Kostovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is coming off a shocking quarterfinal exit at Roland Garros, but she’s the favorite to win Wimbledon despite never making the final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

In the first round of this year’s tournament, Sabalenka will take on 19-year-old Teodora Kostovic, who is making her Grand Slam debut.

Oddsmakers have set Sabalenka has a massive -7000 favorite, but Kostovic is rather confident heading into her meeting with the No. 1 player in the world.

After advancing through qualifying, Kostovic claimed that she wanted to face Sabalenka, challenging the four-time Grand Slam winner in the process.

"Let's see if she can deal with my power," Kostovic said . "Of course I can beat her. I can beat anybody when I'm in the zone."

Sabalenka has made the semifinals in her last three Wimbledon appearances, including 2025. Can she make quick work of this first-round matchup?

Let’s dive into the odds, history and my prediction for this match.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Teodora Kostovic Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Aryna Sabalenka: -7000

Teodora Kostovic: +1000

Total

17.5 (Over -130/Under -115)

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Teodora Kostovic How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 10:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Teodora Kostovic History and Wimbledon Performance

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka has not had nearly as much success at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as other tournaments, failing to ever reach the final.

She has three semifinal exits at Wimbledon, though she didn’t compete in 2024 and 2022. This year, Sabalenka was the runner-up at the Australian Open and lost in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Teodora Kostovic

This is the first Grand Slam appearance for Kostovic, and she beat Zhu Lin 6-3, 6-4 in the final round of qualifying to make the field at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Teodora Kostovic Prediction and Pick

I respect Kostovic’s confidence coming into this match against the No. 1 player in the world, but Sabalenka usually makes quick work of her first-round opponents, needing just 16 games at the Australian Open and 18 games at the French Open to win in straight sets.

The 19-year-old is clearly very talented and advanced through qualifying, but she was unable to do so earlier this year at Roland Garros against much lesser competition.

Sabalenka may not have a title at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but she’s at least made the semis in each of her last three appearances. I expect her to make quick work of this matchup on Monday.

Pick: UNDER 17.5 Games (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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