A’s vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

The A’s and Chicago Cubs are both looking to get out of recent funks as they meet up for the second game of a three-game set.

The A’s took the series opener for their second win in three games after a four-game skid, while the Cubs have now lost three of their last four contests.

Neither team has been scoring much recently as evidenced by the 2-1 final score last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for A's vs. Cubs on Wednesday, June 3.

A's vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A's +1.5 (-187)

Cubs -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

A's +113

Cubs -136

Total

8.5 (Over -120/Under -101)

A's vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

A's: Jeffrey Springs (3-6, 4.07 ERA)

Cubs: Colin Rea (5-3, 4.70 ERA)

Jeffrey Springs had a strong start to the season, but the A’s have lost his last five outings and seven of his last eight. He’s allowed 26 ER in 41.2 IP (5.62 ERA) in that span. The southpaw gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks in three innings last year against the Cubs.

Colin Rea has put together a few solid starts recently. He’s allowed 5 ER in 12.1 IP against the Astros and Pirates after giving up 9 ER in 9 IP in his previous two starts.

A's vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, MARQ

A's record: 29-31

Cubs record: 32-29

A's vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

A's Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Gelof OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+121)

Zack Gelof is riding a modest seven-game hitting streak, going 11 for 28 (.393) in that span. He bats lower in the A’s order, so that explains this pricing, but he has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in most of his recent games.

In fact, Gelof has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in six straight and 12 of his last 19 contests dating back to May 13. He’s also 2 for 3 against Rea in his career.

A's vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I’m going to fade both offenses tonight.

The Cubs have scored one run or fewer in 9 of its last 10 games, and three or fewer in 10 of its last 16.

The A's had a few high-scoring games at home, but otherwise have been quiet. They’ve scored two runs or fewer in six of their last nine games.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-101)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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