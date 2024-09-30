Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich Prediction, Odds and Best Bets for Champions League Week 2
Thanks to the new format of the UEFA Champions League, there are multiple promising matchups between the top European clubs every match week. The Week 2 slate is no different and perhaps the most intriguing clash will be between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich.
Aston Villa is back in the top tier of European competition after 41 years. They have never played in the rebranded version of the Champions League before. Interestingly enough, in their heyday in the 1980s, their only European Cup title came against Bayern Munich. Now, in their first Champions League game at home, they take on Bayern, one of the favorites of the competition.
Bayern started the tournament with a massive 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb. They are also undefeated in the Bundesliga, enjoying a first-place in the standings under new manager Vincent Kompany.
Aston Villa had a similarly convincing win in their tournament opener, defeating Young Boys 3-0 on the road. They have picked up where they left off last season, chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League as they currently have 13 points in six games, and are only two points behind the top of the table.
The atmosphere at Villa Park will be electric. Aston Villa are young, dynamic, and very well-coached, going up against the goal-scoring machine that is Bayern Munich. This has the makings of a barn burner.
Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich Odds and Total
Moneyline:
Aston Villa: +330
Draw: +320
Bayern Munich: -135
Total Goals:
Over 3.5: +120
Under 3.5: -155
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -200
No: +155
Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 2
- Time: 15:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, UK
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports, Paramount+, Vix Premium
Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich Prediction and Pick
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is one of the best tacticians in the game, especially in single-game situations. He likes to prepare special game plans against opponents and always creates a ton of problems for stronger sides. Aston Villa defeated Arsenal twice and Man City at home last season, demonstrating their ability to show up in big games.
Even though they stumbled against Ipswich and dropped two points over the weekend, Villa tends to perform better against bigger competition. They are still a reactive side who thrives in direct play and counter attacking. When they allow their opposition to dominate possession, they use their speed and athleticism to take advantage of the spaces and create chances.
Bayern will certainly allow them to do that. Under new manager Kompany, they love to control possession and the tempo of the game. Through five Bundesliga and one Champions League games, they had 70% of the possession of the ball, a massive number that even ball-obsessed managers like Pep Guardiola would be jealous of.
The Villa defense is shaky as they have no clean sheets so far in the Premier League and allowed nine goals in six games. Bayern Munich will almost certainly score against them.
However, don’t expect a lopsided game. Aston Villa has 15 goals in seven games so far and the likes of Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey, and Jacob Ramsey will find areas to exploit in Bayern’s backline. It will not be an easy Bayern victory like the -135 odds would suggest, so betting on a high-scoring affair is the smarter move.
Pick: Over 3.5 Goals +120
