Aston Villa vs. Manchester United Prediction, Odds and Best Bets for Premier League Week 7
Manchester United’s season from hell continues. After suffering an embarrassing home loss to Tottenham last week, they went to Portugal to face Porto on Thursday and salvaged a draw with a last-second goal by Harry Maguire.
The common thread between the last two games was Bruno Fernandes getting sent off in both. This highlights the lack of discipline among the roster and the possibility that Erik Ten Hag has lost the locker room.
Between eight Premier League and Europa League games so far this season, United has only two wins, coming against Fulham and Southampton. Every other game has been a massive struggle.
And now, they are taking on one of the toughest teams in Europe Aston Villa. Unai Emery and his team are coming off a massive Champions League win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday and they will try to keep the hot streak going with another home win before the international break. A Villa win could signal the end of the Ten Hag era in Manchester, so all eyes will be on this fascinating matchup on Sunday.
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline:
- Aston Villa: +120
- Draw: +270
- Man Utd: +210
Total Goals:
- Over 2.5: -175
- Under 2.5: +135
Both Teams to Score:
- Yes: -200
- No: +155
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 6
- Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
- Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, UK
- How to Watch (TV): Fubo, NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United Prediction and Pick
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is one of the best tacticians in the game, especially in single-game situations. He highlighted that once again during the week against Bayern Munich.
His calling card is preparing special game plans and completely shutting off the opponent defensively. That is how he was able to defeat Arsenal twice and Manchester City at home last season before defeating Bayern on Wednesday. His Villa side continuously shows up in big games and regardless of how Manchester United has been performing, it is still a massive fixture.
Manchester United looks defeated and deflated out there. They are disorganized and undisciplined. These days, they don’t have the talent advantage to make up for that lack of organization and discipline.
One could argue that their roster is significantly worse than Villa’s. Their rest defense and press have been alright at times but their build-up and possession play have been horrendous. Manchester United will surely struggle against a compact defensive side like Villa who loves to control the center of the field and possesses a ton of speed up top.
When the going gets tough, it’s hard to trust this United team to show mental fortitude to bounce back. Considering that they will be traveling from Portugal to another road game to Villa Park with less rest than their opposition, it is especially difficult to believe in Ten Hag’s side.
Pick: Aston Villa +120
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
