Astros vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 27

The Los Angeles Angels return home for a three-games set against the Houston Astros starting on Monday night.

The Angels went 3-3 on their homestand last week before dropping two of three in San Francisco over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Astros swept the Marlins and took their first two games over the White Sox before falling in Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

The Angels have won four of the seven meetings against the Astros so far this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Angels on Monday, July 27.

Astros vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (+148)

Angels +1.5 (-179)

Moneyline

Astros -110

Angels -109

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Astros vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Astros: Tatsuya Imai (6-4, 5.59 ERA)

Angels: Walbert Urena (6-7, 2.78 ERA)

Tatsuya Imai has been hit or miss this season for Houston. He’s looking to build on a great start last time out, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in six innings against the Marlins. The right-hander allowed four runs on three hits and four walks in 2.2 innings against the Angels in his first MLB start in March.

Walbert Urena has bounced back nicely in recent outings, allowing just two runs on eight hits in 15.1 innings in his last three starts. This stretch comes after allowing seven runs in 4.1 innings against the A’s. Urena threw five shutout innings against Houston back in June.

Astros vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, KCOP 13

Astros record: 52-55

Angels record: 42-64

Astros vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Jeremy Pena OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-139)

Jeremy Pena is scorching hot for the Astros. He’s 16 for 31 (.516) during his eight-game hitting streak with 12 runs scored and eight RBI.

He went 0 for 3 against Urena in June, but the Angels right-hander has been more hittable as of late – and Pena has been much better as well.

Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Both of these starting pitchers have been up-and-down this season, so it’s a bit of a wash on the mound.

Even if you give Urena a slight edge over Imai, that’s not enough to make up for the difference in these teams’ play as of late. The Angels continue to scuffle while the Astros are hoping to make a second-half run.

I’ll back the Astros in a pick’em tonight.

Pick: Astros -110

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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