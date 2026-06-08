Astros vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 8

The Los Angeles Angels return home to host the Houston Astros after a quick road trip against the Dodgers. They scored two runs in the first two games before a 13-5 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Astros are coming off an up-and-down homestand. They lost series to the Brewers and Pirates before taking two of three from the A’s.

These teams split a four-game series in Houston to open the season back in March.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Angels on Monday, June 8.

Astros vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (+123)

Angels +1.5 (-148)

Moneyline

Astros -132

Angels +109

Total

9.0 (Over -112/Under -107)

Astros vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (7-1, 1.94 ERA)

Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 9.50 ERA)

Spencer Arrighetti looked human last time out, allowing four runs on six hits in just four innings against the Pirates. He had allowed nine runs (seven earned) in 47 innings across his first eight starts prior to that.

Grayson Rodriguez is also coming off a horrid start. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits in just 3.2 innings against the Rockies. It looked like he may have found himself in his previous start, allowing just one run on two hits against the Tigers, but he’s still working out the kinks in his first starts in nearly two years.

Astros vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, ABTV

Astros record: 30-37

Angels record: 25-41

Astros vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Spencer Arrighetti UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-116)

Spencer Arrighetti allowed multiple earned runs (two) just once prior to his four-run outing last week. I don’t think the Angels have what it takes offensively to get to the Astros right-hander, even if they were able to break out against the Dodgers.

We’ve seen this before from the Angels. They scored 11 in their final game against the Rockies before getting shut out against the Dodgers and held to two runs in their next game.

Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

I’m quite surprised that the Astros are only short favorites tonight in Anaheim.

Arrighetti gives the Astros a clear advantage on the mound, and Houston is going to be hungry after getting shut out by the A’s on Sunday. The Angels will be happy with their win on Sunday, and don’t exactly have the consistency to string two wins together very often.

Pick: Astros -132

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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