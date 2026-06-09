Astros vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9
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The Houston Astros are looking to build on Monday night’s comeback win as they continue their series against the Los Angeles Angels tonight.
Houston bounced back from a shutout loss to the A’s to take down the Angels last night, while the Halos came back down to earth after a 13-5 win over the Dodgers.
Los Angeles has now lost six of its last eight games, with Houston winning three of its last four.
The Astros have now won three straight against the Angels after splitting a four-game series to begin the season.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Angels on Tuesday, June 9.
Astros vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+134)
- Angels +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Astros -125
- Angels +104
Total
- 8.5 (Over -117/Under -103)
Astros vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Kai Wei Teng (3-4, 3.06 ERA)
- Angels: Walbert Urena (3-4, 2.68 ERA)
Kai Wei Teng threw 11 shutout innings in the middle of May but has now allowed 8 runs (7 earned) in 10 innings in his last two starts.
Walbert Urena has been stellar in his rookie season. He’s coming off one of his worst outings, although it was still a quality start with three earned runs on as many hits in six innings.
Astros vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 9
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, ABTV
- Astros record: 31-37
- Angels record: 25-42
Astros vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Walbert Urena UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-125)
I’m backing Walbert Urena to bounce back tonight. He went UNDER 2.5 earned runs in all seven of six of his starts in May before the hiccup last time out.
Urena has also been much better at home. He’s allowed 8 ER in 34 IP at Angel Stadium as opposed to 8 ER in 16.1 innings on the road.
Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
There aren’t many times when betting on the Angels is a good pick, but I think tonight is one of them.
Urena has been the better pitcher this season, and Los Angeles is a more respectable 13-19 at home compared to 12-23 on the road.
I’d consider taking Angels first five innings to avoid any bullpen shenanigans as well.
Pick: Angels +104
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop