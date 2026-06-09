Astros vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Houston Astros are looking to build on Monday night’s comeback win as they continue their series against the Los Angeles Angels tonight.

Houston bounced back from a shutout loss to the A’s to take down the Angels last night, while the Halos came back down to earth after a 13-5 win over the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has now lost six of its last eight games, with Houston winning three of its last four.

The Astros have now won three straight against the Angels after splitting a four-game series to begin the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Angels on Tuesday, June 9.

Astros vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (+134)

Angels +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Astros -125

Angels +104

Total

8.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Astros vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Astros: Kai Wei Teng (3-4, 3.06 ERA)

Angels: Walbert Urena (3-4, 2.68 ERA)

Kai Wei Teng threw 11 shutout innings in the middle of May but has now allowed 8 runs (7 earned) in 10 innings in his last two starts.

Walbert Urena has been stellar in his rookie season. He’s coming off one of his worst outings, although it was still a quality start with three earned runs on as many hits in six innings.

Astros vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, ABTV

Astros record: 31-37

Angels record: 25-42

Astros vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Walbert Urena UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-125)

I’m backing Walbert Urena to bounce back tonight. He went UNDER 2.5 earned runs in all seven of six of his starts in May before the hiccup last time out.

Urena has also been much better at home. He’s allowed 8 ER in 34 IP at Angel Stadium as opposed to 8 ER in 16.1 innings on the road.

Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

There aren’t many times when betting on the Angels is a good pick, but I think tonight is one of them.

Urena has been the better pitcher this season, and Los Angeles is a more respectable 13-19 at home compared to 12-23 on the road.

I’d consider taking Angels first five innings to avoid any bullpen shenanigans as well.

Pick: Angels +104

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.