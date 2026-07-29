Astros vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

The Houston Astros got another ninth-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels last night and are now looking for the sweep.

Houston has been hot, winning seven of eight games to get back on track after the break.

On the flip side, the Angels have lost five of six since a three-game winning streak.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Angels on Wednesday, July 29.

Astros vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (+119)

Angels +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Astros -131

Angels +109

Total

9.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Astros vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Astros: Hayden Wesneski (2.25 ERA in 20 innings of rehab)

Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 8.54 ERA)

Hayden Wesneski is set to make his season debut after missing the last 14 months after Tommy John Surgery. He had a 4.50 ERA in 32 innings last season, and was solid in his rehab outings.

Grayson Rodriguez has allowed 11 runs in eight innings over his last two starts since the All-Star break. It looked like he was turning things around, but that’s all come crashing down. He did allow just three runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings against the Astros last month, though.

Astros vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, ABTV

Astros record: 54-55

Angels record: 42-66

Astros vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 Walks (-125)

The Angels have been careful with Yordan Alvarez this series, and really all season long. He’s now drawn a walk in five straight games, and six of his last seven against the Angels.

Alvarez is the driving force in the Astros’ offense, so it makes sense for teams to pitch around him. Rodriguez has walked Alvarez twice in nine career plate appearances against him.

Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Wesneski should be able to go at least four or five innings, and I trust him to at least keep pace with Rodriguez.

The Astros have found a way to win in each of the first two games of this series, and that has been against the Angels’ putrid bullpen.

I’ll take Houston on the moneyline, but the run line at +119 is enticing.

Pick: Astros -131

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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