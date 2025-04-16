Astros vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 16
Both the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals are under .500 through their first 17 games of the 2025 MLB season heading into Wednesday’s matinee matchup.
After losing the series opener 8-3, the Astros bounced back with a 2-0 win on Tuesday behind the strength of a Yordan Alvarez home run. On Wednesday, oddsmakers have the Astros set as slight favorites against Steven Matz and the Cardinals bullpen.
St. Louis has been one of the better offensive teams in the league to open the 2025 season, but its pitching staff – specifically the bullpen – has not held up.
Can the Cards pick up a win at home in the series finale?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this interleague clash.
Astros vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+145)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Astros: -115
- Cardinals: -105
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Astros vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Ronel Blanco (1-1, 6.94 ERA)
- St. Louis: Steven Matz (0-0, 2.31 ERA)
Astros vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 16
- Time: 1:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSMW, SCHN2
- Astros record: 8-9
- Cardinals record: 8-9
Astros vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets
Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Altuve OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Astros star Jose Altuve is hitting .300 so far this season, picking up 21 hits and four extra-base hits in 17 games.
This is a solid matchup for the former league MVP, as Altuve is a career .327 hitter against left-handed pitching. Even though Steven Matz is only being used as an opener, the Cardinals bullpen has been knocked around in 2025.
St. Louis’ bullpen ranks in the bottom 10 in MLB in ERA and hits allowed in 2025.
Astros vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the OVER is a great bet in this matchup:
This season, the St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the better offenses in baseball, ranking No. 1 in batting average and No. 3 in OPS.
While the Houston Astros (23rd in OPS) have not hit the ball nearly as well, I think the OVER is the bet to make for this afternoon matchup.
Houston is starting Ronel Blanco, and he’s gotten off to a slow start in the 2025 campaign, posting a 6.94 ERA across three starts. He’s allowed 13 hits, nine runs and seven walks in just 11.2 innings of work.
So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the St. Louis offense get to him on Wednesday. Plus, all three of Blanco’s starts have resulted in the total reaching at least nine runs.
On the St. Louis side, Steven Matz will get the ball as an opener in this game. While the lefty has been solid this season, posting a 2.31 ERA, the St. Louis bullpen has been one of the worst in MLB. Through 17 games, the Cardinals are 24th in bullpen ERA (4.57) and they’ll have to rely on the pen all game long with Matz getting the start.
This should be a high-scoring affair based on the struggles of these pitching staffs in 2025.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
