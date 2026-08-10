Astros vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 10

The Houston Astros close out their road trip with a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants starting on Monday night.

The Astros took the series opener in San Diego but lost the last two over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Giants have lost four of five and seven of their last nine games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Giants on Monday, Aug. 10.

Astros vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (+109)

Giants +1.5 (-131)

Moneyline

Astros -147

Giants +137

Total

8.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Astros vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Astros: Hayden Wesenski (2-0, 3.86 ERA)

Giants: Blade Tidwell (0-0, 3.18 ERA)

Hayden Wesneski is coming off a quality start against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on four hits in six innings in a 7-2 victory.

Blade Tidwell was solid in his first start in over a year last week. He allowed two runs on six hits in five innings against the Rangers.

Astros vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 10

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, NBCSBA

Astros record: 60-59

Giants record: 49-69

Astros vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Christian Walker OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-109)

Christian Walker saw his 11-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday. He had gone 14 for 42 (.333) with eight runs scored and six RBI during that span.

I’ll back Walker to get back on track against Tidwell and the Giants.

Astros vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

While I’m not confident in either of these starters, both of these offenses are struggling as well. Add in the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, and I’m going with the UNDER tonight.

The Giants have scored 24 runs during their 2-9 stretch, with the Astros scoring 14 runs in their 1-3 skid.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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