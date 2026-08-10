Astros vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 10
In this story:
The Houston Astros close out their road trip with a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants starting on Monday night.
The Astros took the series opener in San Diego but lost the last two over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Giants have lost four of five and seven of their last nine games.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Giants on Monday, Aug. 10.
Astros vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+109)
- Giants +1.5 (-131)
Moneyline
- Astros -147
- Giants +137
Total
- 8.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Astros vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Hayden Wesenski (2-0, 3.86 ERA)
- Giants: Blade Tidwell (0-0, 3.18 ERA)
Hayden Wesneski is coming off a quality start against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on four hits in six innings in a 7-2 victory.
Blade Tidwell was solid in his first start in over a year last week. He allowed two runs on six hits in five innings against the Rangers.
Astros vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 10
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, NBCSBA
- Astros record: 60-59
- Giants record: 49-69
Astros vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Christian Walker OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-109)
Christian Walker saw his 11-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday. He had gone 14 for 42 (.333) with eight runs scored and six RBI during that span.
I’ll back Walker to get back on track against Tidwell and the Giants.
Astros vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
While I’m not confident in either of these starters, both of these offenses are struggling as well. Add in the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, and I’m going with the UNDER tonight.
The Giants have scored 24 runs during their 2-9 stretch, with the Astros scoring 14 runs in their 1-3 skid.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-114)
Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop