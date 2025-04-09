Astros vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
The Seattle Mariners will host the Houston Astros in an AL West rubber match on Wednesday night. The Mariners won 4-3 on Monday but then the Astros got their revenge on Tuesday night, winning 2-1 in extra innings.
The two will play in an afternoon rubber match on Wednesday to wrap up their three-game AL West series.
Let's take a look the odds and my best bets for today's game.
Astros vs. Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+124)
- Mariners +1.5 (-148)
Moneyline
- Astros -142
- Mariners +120
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Astros vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Game Time: 4:10 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, Space City Home Network
- Astros Record: 5-6
- Mariners Record: 4-8
Astros vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Hunter Brown, RHP - (1-1, 3.00 ERA)
- Seattle: Luis F. Castillo, RHP - (0-0, 9.00 ERA)
Astros vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet
- Luis F. Castillo OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-135) via BetMGM
The Astros have had bad plate discipline this season. Entering today's games, Houston sports the second highest strikeout percentage in the Majors, striking out on 26.8% of their plate appearances. To take advantage of that, I'm going to take Luis F. Castillo to record at least four strikeouts. He recorded two in just 3.0 innings in his opening start so if he can stretch out his start to a few more innings, he has a great chance of hitting this number.
Astros vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers," I broke down why I love the UNDER in this AL West showdown:
The Astros and Mariners have been two of the worst offenses in the Majors this season. The Astros rank 26th in batting average at .202 and the Mariners are 28th at .199. The Astros also rank dead last in OPS at .573.
On top of that, the Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros. He dominated the Mariners last season, sporting a 1.61 ERA through four starts against them.
The smart move is to bet the UNDER in this AL West showdown.
Pick: Astros/Mariners UNDER 7.5 (-118)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!