Astros vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Sunday Night Baseball
Today's edition of Sunday Night Baseball will feature an American League showdown between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles. Both teams are currently in a playoff spot, with the Orioles holding the top wild card spot and the Astros sporting a 4.5-game lead on the AL West.
The Astros blanked the Orioles 6-0 in the first game of their four-game set, but the O's bounced back winning on both Friday and Saturday, The Astros can tie up the series with a win tonight.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this marquee matchup.
Astros vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+146)
- Orioles +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Astros -112
- Orioles -104
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-104)
- UNDER 8.5 (-118)
Astros vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.37 ERA)
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.30 ERA)
Astros vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 25
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Astros record: 69-60
- Orioles record: 76-55
Astros vs. Orioles Key Players to Watch
Houston Astros
Yusei Kikuchi: The Astros' trade deadline acquisition, Yusei Kikuchi, has looked like a great addition to their rotation. They have won all four games he has started for them and he has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a single start. If he can continue to produce, Houston has a chance to go on a deep postseason run.
Baltimore Orioles
Anthony Santander: The Orioles' offense has cooled off in August and their outfielder, Anthony Santander, has played a role in that. He's batting just .179 in August while striking out on 26.9% of his plate appearances. They need him to snap out of his slump.
Astros vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for Sunday Night Baseball in today's edition of "Walk Off Wagers":
"Neither offense in this game has been particularly impressive so far this month. The Astros rank 12th in OPS in August while the Orioles rank 17th. On top of two cold offenses, we're also going to have a solid pitching matchup in today's edition of Sunday Night Baseball.
"Yusei Kikuchi has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start since being acquired by the Astros at the deadline and Dean Kremer has been consistent for the Orioles this season with an ERA of 4.30 ERA.
"I think the total is set at too high a mark in this one, I'll back the UNDER."
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-110)
