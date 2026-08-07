Astros vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

Robbie Ray is set to make his San Diego Padres debut in the opening game of a weekend set against the Houston Astros.

San Diego split a four-game set in Arizona on a short road trip, and now returns home to Petco Park, where the Padres are 32-25 on the season.

Houston saw its six-game winning streak come to an end as it lost two of three to Toronto to close out its homestand.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Padres on Friday, Aug. 7.

Astros vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (+153)

Padres +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Astros +101

Padres -108

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Astros vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Astros: Ronel Blanco (0-1, 7.36 ERA)

Padres: Robbie Ray (10-6, 3.08 ERA)

Ronel Blanco has allowed 12 runs on 11 hits and eight walks in 14.2 innings across his three starts this season, all coming in the past few weeks.

Robbie Ray was stellar in his final few starts with the Giants, including six innings of one-run ball against the Padres in his last outing. The southpaw doesn’t have fond memories of the Astros from his days in Seattle.

Astros vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, SDPA

Astros record: 59-57

Padres record: 60-56

Astros vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 Walks (+123)

I’m shocked that we’re getting plus odds on this prop. Yordan Alvarez is the runaway AL MVP favorite, and he’s drawn a walk in three straight games and 11 of his last 12. He’s now walked in 52% of his games this season.

Pitching around Alvarez is going to be the smart move for most teams, especially so given Ray’s history against the slugger.

Astros vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have had similar stretches recently of a winning streak before a so-so series this week. There’s no real edge there, but there is a clear advantage in the pitching matchup.

I’ll take Ray against Blanco every day of the week, and the Astros are only 13-16 vs. LHP (46-41 vs. RHP) this season.

Pick: Padres -108

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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