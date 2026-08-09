Astros vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 9

Sunday Night Baseball features a battle between two potential playoff teams, as the Houston Astros (first in the AL West) take on the San Diego Padres (third in the NL West).

Houston has jumped ahead of Seattle and Texas in the division, but the Rangers (winners of four in a row) are right on their heels, sitting just a half game out of the top spot.

Meanwhile, the Padres actually have a better record than Houston, but in a tough National League they’re a game out of the third wild card spot.

After splitting the first two games of this series, San Diego is favored at home on Sunday night.

Randy Vasquez (4.19 ERA) has returned to the San Diego rotation, and he’ll get the start in this matchup against Houston’s Cristian Javier (6.59 ERA).

The Padres are seven games over .500 at home in the 2026 season, but can they take this series finale?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matchup on Aug. 9.

Astros vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-193)

Padres -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Astros: +108

Padres: -116

Total

9 (Over -110/Under -110)

Astros vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Houston: Cristian Javier (1-2, 6.59 ERA)

San Diego: Randy Vasquez (7-6, 4.19 ERA)

Astros vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 9

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Astros record: 60-58

Padres record: 61-57

Astros vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Manny Machado 2+ Hits, Runs, RBIs (-119)

The 2026 season hasn’t been the best for Machado, who is still hitting just .212 overall. But, he’s been heating up since the All-Star break, posting a .270 batting average with 24 hits, 15 runs scored and 16 runs batted in over his last 23 games.

The Padres star has 13 hits, runs and RBIs over his last seven games, making him an intriguing prop target against Javier. The Astros righty has allowed more hits than innings pitched in 2026.

In five appearances against Javier, Machado is 1-for-5, but his lone hit was a home run.

I’ll bet on him to stay hot as the Padres look to take this series finale.

Astros vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

I’m going to bet on both of these offenses on Sunday night, something that would have been crazy to say about San Diego a few months ago.

After all, the Padres are still just 20th in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in the 2026 season.

But, over the last 30 days, San Diego is fifth in runs scored, second in batting average and fifth in OPS. Houston, which is fourth in wRC+ this season, ranks eight, third and third in those respective categories over the last month.

So, even though these teams have combined for nine or fewer runs in each of the first two games of this series, I think we could see some fireworks on Sunday.

Vasquez has been bounced around from the bullpen to the rotation, and he ranks in the third percentile in both expected ERA (6.11) and expected batting average against (.295) this season. On top of that, he has seven appearances with four or more runs allowed in 2026.

Javier (5.12 expected ERA) hasn’t been that much better in limited appearances this season, allowing 31 hits in 27.1 innings of work.

Since I don’t love either starter in this matchup, I’d much rather bet the OVER on Sunday.

Pick: OVER 9 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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