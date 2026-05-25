Astros vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 25

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers had opposite results over the weekend. The Astros swept the Chicago Cubs in an impressive three-game set, while the Rangers lost to the Los Angeles Angels in all three of their weekend games.

Now, the two Texas teams will face each other for the second time this season. The Astros won the first series 2-1 earlier this month.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Monday night's series opener.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-195)

Rangers -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Astros +110

Rangers -130

Total

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-115)

Astros vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Houston: Tatsuya Imai, RHP (1-2, 8.31 ERA)

Texas: Kumar Rocker, RHP (2-4, 3.60 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Rangers Sports Network, presented by Progressive

Astros record: 23-31

Rangers record: 24-28

Astros vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Kumar Rocker OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-111)

One of the Astros' biggest strengths over the past number of seasons has been not striking out, but that's been an area they've surprisingly struggled in lately. Over the past 30 days, the Astros have had a strikeout rate of 23.1%, the 11th-highest rate in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face Kumar Rocker, who is coming off a seven-strikeout performance against the Rockies. Let's bet on him reaching at least five strikeouts tonight.

Astros vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm betting on the Rangers as home favorites:

The Houston Astros' offense saved them in the early part of the year; they're now 23rd in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Unfortunately, their pitching hasn't gotten any better in the meantime. Tatsuya Imai gets the start for them today, and he has an 8.31 ERA through his first five starts. They also continue to have the worst bullpen in the Majors with an ERA of 5.60.

Let's take the Rangers are home favorites tonight.

Pick: Rangers -130 via Caesars

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