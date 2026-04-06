Astros vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 6

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros have the No. 1 offense in baseball (by runs scored and OPS) heading into their 11th game of the 2026 season.

Houston opens a three-game set on Monday night against the Colorado Rockies, who moved to 3-6 with a win on Sunday. The Rockies were the worst team in MLB in the 2025 season, and they may not be much better in 2026 given their suspect pitching staff. The Rockies didn’t make many upgrades on that front in the offseason after posting the worst team ERA in MLB in 2025.

Oddsmakers have set Houston as a pretty heavy road favorite, as the Colorado offense (28th in OPS) hasn’t been on the same level as the Astros this season.

Houston will have an opener on the mound in Cody Bolton, who has one relief appearance so far in the 2026 season. He’ll take on righty Ryan Feltner (0.00 ERA), who is looking to rebound from a rough six-start season in 2025.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this interleague series opener.

Astros vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (-110)

Rockies +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Astros: -175

Rockies: +144

Total

10.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Astros vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Houston: Cody Bolton (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Colorado: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Rockies How to Watch

Monday, April 6

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network/Rockies.TV

Astros record: 6-4

Rockies record: 3-6

Astros vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+271)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Yordan Alvarez is going to stay hot against Colorado:

There isn’t a hotter hitter in baseball right now than Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez, and his Statcast profile is one of the most shocking things you’ll see today:

Alvarez now takes on the Colorado Rockies and righty Ryan Feltner, who allowed four homers in six starts last season. Feltner went just three innings in his 2026 debut, and the Colorado bullpen (five homers allowed this season) is certainly beatable for a bat like Alvarez.

This season, Alvarez has homered four times and leads MLB in slugging (.900) and OPS (1.478). He’s absolutely worth a bet at nearly 3/1 odds at the homer-friendly Coors Field.

Astros vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

Feltner has a career ERA of 5.15, so I’m worried about him at a hitter-friendly ballpark like Coors Field against this potent Houston offense.

The Rockies have picked up a few wins this season, including an upset of Toronto where they scored 14 runs, but they still rank 28th in the league in OPS and 27th in runs scored. In fact, the Rockies have 16 runs over their eight other games.

Houston’s bullpen has a 5.85 ERA this season, so the fact that the team is using an opener isn’t ideal, but I am going to trust the best offense in baseball (so far) to earn the win. The Rockies won just 43 games last season and were 31 games under .500 at home.

Until their offense shows signs of turning things around, Colorado is an easy team to fade at this price.

Pick: Houston Moneyline (-175 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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