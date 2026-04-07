Astros vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

The Colorado Rockies are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Colorado won its first consecutive games of the season with a 9-7 victory to open the series, while Houston has now lost consecutive games for the second time this year.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Rockies on Tuesday, April 7.

Astros vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (-122)

Rockies +1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Astros -186

Rockies +153

Total

10.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Astros vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Astros: Mike Burrows (1-1, 5.91 ERA)

Rockies: Kyle Freelan (0-1, 2.89 ERA)

Astros vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, COLR

Astros record: 6-5

Rockies record: 4-6

Astros vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Christian Walker OVER 0.5 RBIs (+112)

Christian Walker disappointed a bit in his first year in Houston, but he’s off to a strong start this season. The slugger is batting .333 with a 1.023 OPS through 11 games, with 2 home runs, 6 doubles, and 12 RBI.

Walker has recorded an RBI in three straight games and eight of his last nine contests. He typically hits fourth or fifth in the order and gets to face off against a southpaw tonight. I’ll take these plus odds for him to stay hot at Coors Field.

Astros vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Rockies broke out for nine runs in the series opener against the Astros after salvaging a 4-1 win in their series finale against the Phillies. It was the second straight loss for Houston despite scoring 17 runs in those two games.

Astros starter Mike Burrows has been so-so so far this season, allowing seven earned runs in 10.2 innings. Kyle Freeland has been solid for Colorado, but Coors Field will get to him eventually.

After combining for 16 runs last night, I don’t think this 10.5 is high enough tonight in Colorado.

Pick: OVER 10.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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