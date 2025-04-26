Astros vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bet for Saturday, April 26
The Kansas City Royals blanked the Houston Astros in the first game of their weekend series on Friday, beating them by a final score of 2-0.
The two teams will play in the second game of the series tonight. The Royals have now strung together five straight wins and can get back to .500 with one more win tonight.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet tonight's game.
Astros vs. Royals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+126)
- Royals +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline
- Astros -142
- Royals +120
Total
- 7.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
Astros vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 26
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FS1
- Astros Record: 13-12
- Royals Record: 13-14
Astros vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Framber Valdez, LHP (1-2, 4.5 ERA)
- Kansas City: Michael Wacha, RHP (0-3, 4.15 ERA)
Astros vs. Royals Best Prop Bet
- Framber Valdez OVER 17.5 Outs (-145) via BetMGM
Framber Valdez has been better than his 4.50 ERA shows. He has five starts on the season, and two of those five performances have been scoreless outings. He has also lasted at least six innings in three of those five outings. For this bet to cash, he'll have to last six innings against a Royals team that's 27th in On Base Percentage (.291). I have complete faith in him to be able to do exactly that.
Astros vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm taking the UNDER in this American League showdown:
Neither offense has found its stride to start the MLB season. The Astros come into today's action ranking 26th in OPS while the Royals are even worse, coming in at 29th. On top of that, we have a solid pitching matchup set for this game between Framber Valdez and Michael Wacha. Neither pitcher's ERA looks great, with Valdez at 4.50 and Wacha at 4.15, but considering both arms have a FIP (Field Independent Pitching) of sub-3.5, I think both pitchers are in for some positive regression.
On top of that, both teams rank inside the top eight in the Majors in bullpen ERA, so don't expect an explosion of runs late in the game. I'll back the UNDER at plus-money in this one.
