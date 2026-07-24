Astros vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24

The Chicago White Sox return home to face off against the Houston Astros this weekend.

The Sox won both of their road series out of the break, taking two of three in Toronto and Texas. Meanwhile, the Astros got swept by the O’s before sweeping the Marlins at home.

This is the first series this season between these two teams after splitting their six games last year.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. White Sox on Friday, July 24.

Astros vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-187)

White Sox -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline

Astros +107

White Sox -129

Total

9 (Over -103/Under -117)

Astros vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (7-5, 4.34 ERA)

White Sox: Davis Martin (9-5, 3.31 ERA)

Spencer Arrighetti has been very hit or miss recently. He’s alternated starts of allowing eight runs and one run in his last four. The right-hander is coming off allowing one run on one hit with four walks and six strikeouts in five innings against the Orioles.

Davis Martin is looking to build on a strong start out of the break. He allowed one run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings against the Blue Jays last weekend.

Astros vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, CHSN

Astros record: 50-54

White Sox record: 54-47

Astros vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 Bases (-137)

Yordan Alvarez has a legitimate chance to win the Triple Crown this season. He’s batting .328 with a 1.089 OPS through 372 at-bats.

Alvarez has gone OVER 1.5 bases in nine straight games and 13 of his last 17. I’ll back him to stay hot tonight in Chicago.

Astros vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

The White Sox have built their lead in the AL Central, and now they’re back at home, where they’re 31-17 this season (23-30 on the road).

On the flip side, the Astros have been up and down recently, and despite just sweeping the Orioles, they’re now on the road, where they’re 24-27 this season.

As long as Martin doesn’t give up a crooked number, Chicago’s bats and bullpen should be able to get it done at home.

Pick: White Sox -129

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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