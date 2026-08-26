Astros vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The Houston Astros won a back-and-forth affair to open their three-game set against the New York Yankees last night.

Houston had won just three of nine games on its homestand before this road trip, while the Yankees won six of their previous seven games before falling last night.

The Astros have now won the last two games against the Yankees after New York won the first two in Houston back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Yankees on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Astros vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-195)

Yankees -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Astros +107

Yankees -115

Total

9 (Over +100/Under -120)

Astros vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Astros: Peter Lambert (8-7, 3.68 ERA)

Yankees: Elmer Rodriguez (0-2, 4.76 ERA)

Peter Lambert saw his string of strong starts come to an end last time out as he allowed nine runs on eight hits in just 3.2 innings against the Angels.

Elmer Rodriguez is back in the big leagues after making four starts in the majors earlier this season. He allowed three runs or fewer in all four of those outings.

Astros vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, AmazonPV

Astros record: 66-66

Yankees record: 74-57

Astros vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Peter Lambert UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-110)

I’m trusting Lambert to bounce back after his worst start of the season. He had allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight straight starts prior to that, yielding a total of 12 ER in 44.1 IP (2.44 ERA).

The Yankees are batting just .227 vs. RHP and .207 in the last 30 days.

Astros vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

The Astros got a much-needed win to open the series, and I think they can ride that momentum into a series victory tonight.

Lambert has been much better than Rodriguez this season, and Houston’s bats are heating up with 15 runs in the last two games.

At the very least, this game should be closer to a pick’em.

Pick: Astros +107

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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