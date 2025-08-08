Astros vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 8
An old rivalry renews on Friday night in the Bronx, New York, as the New York Yankees host the Houston Astros for Game 1 of their weekend series.
New York is just 1.5 games up on the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians for the third and final wild card spot in the American League, while Houston has just a 1.5-game lead on the Seattle Mariners in the AL West division.
Both of these teams need to close out the 2025 season strong to make the playoffs, and oddsmakers are expecting a close game in this matchup.
New York is set as a slight favorite on the moneyline at home, but it has to face Astros ace Hunter Brown in Game 1.
The Yankees will counter with youngster Cam Schlittler, who is making his fifth start of his career.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s matchup.
Astros vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+153)
- Yankees +1.5 (-187)
Moneyline
- Astros: -108
- Yankees: -112
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Astros vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Hunter Brown (9-5, 2.47 ERA)
- New York: Cam Schlittler (1-2, 4.58 ERA)
Astros vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 8
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Astros record: 64-51
- Yankees record: 61-54
Astros vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hunter Brown UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-165)
This season, hitters have struggled against Brown, posting a .194 batting average. Per Statcast, the Astros righty ranks in the 80th percentile in expected batting average against, and that’s a great sign for him on Friday against New York.
Over the last month, the Yankees rank 27th in MLB in batting average, and I’d expect them to struggle against one of the better right-handed pitchers in the AL. Brown has allowed four or fewer hits in 14 of his 22 starts in 2025.
Astros vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Astros are undervalued with Hunter Brown on the bump:
The Houston Astros have just a 1.5-game lead in the AL West entering their weekend series with the New York Yankees, but New York has struggled mightily as of late, nearly getting swept in back-to-back series before beating the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.
The Yankees have just a 1.5-game cushion for the final wild card spot in the AL, and they could lose that pretty quickly in this series against Houston.
On Friday, Astros star Hunter Brown (2.47 ERA) gets the ball against Yankees youngster Cam Schlittler (4.58 ERA). This will be just the fifth appearance of Schlittler’s MLB career, but it’s a big one for New York.
Oddsmakers at many of the best betting sites have this game set as a pick’em, but I think this is an invitation to bet on the Astros with their ace on the mound.
Houston is 14-8 in Brown’s starts this season, and the righty has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 17 of his 22 appearances. Meanwhile, Schlittler has given up at least two runs in every outing as a Yankee, posting a 5.96 FIP and an expected ERA of 5.01.
New York’s offense is just 27th in batting average over the last month, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Yanks struggle to get to Brown, who is allowing opponents to hit just .194 against him this season.
At this price, Houston is an easy bet given the pitching matchup on Friday.
Pick: Astros Moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)
