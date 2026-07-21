Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

The Athletics racked up 15 hits in a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks to open up their three-game set last night.

The A’s have now won two of three after a 10-game losing streak and 1-14 stretch. On the flip side, the Diamondbacks were 6-1 in their last seven games prior to Monday’s loss.

Kohl Drake is set to make his MLB debut for the Diamondbacks.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Athletics vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, July 21.

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (-182)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Athletics +114

Diamondbacks -137

Total

9.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Jack Perkins (2-5, 6.87 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Kohl Drake (3-5, 6.92 ERA in Triple-A)

Jack Perkins is looking to bounce back from allowing seven runs on as many hits in just 3.2 innings to the Marlins in his last start, and three runs in three innings to the Tigers in a relief appearance. He had completed five innings in his previous three outings, allowing two, four, and three runs.

Kohl Drake hasn’t been great recently in Triple-A Reno. He allowed two runs on two hits with three walks in 3.2 innings in his last start, but did throw five shutout innings in his previous outing. We’ll see if the southpaw can bring his A-game tonight.

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, ARID

Athletics record: 43-57

Diamondbacks record: 51-49

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Jack Perkins OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (-103)

Jack Perkins has allowed 24 earned runs in 26.2 innings across six starts this season, and 20 earned runs in 31 innings in 18 relief appearances.

The right-hander has had plenty of time off since his last outing on July 9, so he should be able to go at least four or five innings, which should also result in the Diamondbacks putting up a handful of runs.

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

This game screams OVER in the desert tonight.

Perkins has struggled, and the A’s have the worst bullpen in the league with a 5.46 ERA. Drake probably hasn’t done well enough to earn this call up, and Arizona’s bullpen ERA is just under 4.00 at 3.98.

I could see either of these teams breaking out with a big number on the board tonight, especially after the A’s had 15 hits last night.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-103)

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