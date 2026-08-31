Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The Texas Rangers return home to face off against the Athletics in a three-game set.

The Rangers went just 2-4 on their road trip, winning the first game against the White Sox and last game in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the A’s hit the road after getting swept by the O’s over the weekend.

This is an important series for the Rangers as they look to continue their playoff push.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Athletics vs. Rangers on Monday, Aug. 31.

Athletics vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (-120)

Rangers -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Athletics +195

Rangers -211

Total

7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Athletics vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Gage Jump (6-8, 4.69 ERA)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom (9-9, 4.21 ERA)

Gage Jump is looking to build on a quality start last time out as he allowed just two runs on three hits in 6.1 innings against the Twins. He allowed three runs in 5.1 innings against Texas earlier this month.

Jacob deGrom saw his stretch of decent starts (13 IP, 3 ER) come to an end when he allowed eight runs in just 3.2 innings against the White Sox last week. This will be his first start this season against the A’s.

Athletics vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, RSN

Athletics record: 53-84

Rangers record: 67-70

Athletics vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Lawrence Butler OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+153)

Lawrence Butler is 11 for 27 (.407) with five runs scored and nine RBI during his eight-game hitting streak, and he’s raised his batting average 27 points thanks to a 24 for 68 (.353) stretch over the last 19 games.

Butler has a home run off of deGrom in 11 plate appearances in his career, so I don’t hate taking either OVER 1.5 bases (+214) or a home run (+610) given his recent hot streak.

Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

The Rangers have had trouble against the A’s so far this season. The Athletics have won three of the last four meetings and six of nine dating back to April 14.

I can’t trust the Rangers as this big of favorites, even with deGrom on the hill.

Pick: Athletics +195

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.