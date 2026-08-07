Athletics vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

The Boston Red Sox are making a serious push for the top wild card spot in the American League, as they are just a half game back of the New York Yankees heading into Friday night’s series opener with the Athletics.

Boston pulled off a wild win (12-11) over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, extending the team’s winning streak to eight in a row. Now, it takes on an Athletics squad that has dropped eight in a row and nine of its last 10 to fall way out of the playoff picture in the American League.

So, can the Red Sox win big on Friday?

Boston is a -261 favorite in the odds at DraftKings, and it’s looking to win a sixth start in a row by left-hander Payton Tolle (3.30 ERA). He’ll take on Athletics righty Jack Perkins, who has worked both as a starter and a reliever in 2026.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series opener on Friday night.

Athletics vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (+108)

Red Sox -1.5 (-131)

Moneyline

Athletics: +240

Red Sox: -261

Total

8.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

Athletics vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Jack Perkins (2-7, 6.72 ERA)

Red Sox: Payton Tolle (6-6, 3.30 ERA)

Athletics vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, NESN

Athletics record: 45-70

Red Sox record: 63-51

Athletics vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Payton Tolle OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-127)

This season, the Athletics rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game (8.64), and they’ve struck out the second-most times to left-handed pitching.

That’s a great sign for Tolle, who ranks in the 91st percentile in chase percentage and the 75th percentile in strikeout percentage this season. The Red Sox left-hander has seven or more K’s in four straight starts and nine of 18 outings in the 2026 season.

I like this quite a bit for Tolle, as the Athletics’ offense has gone in the tank over the last 30 days, ranking 25th in OPS, 26th in runs scored and 20th in batting average.

Tolle has worked into the sixth inning in four of his last five outings, which gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Athletics vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

Tolle has been even better than his ERA suggests, as he ranks in the 89th percentile in expected ERA (2.98) and the 83rd percentile in expected batting average against.

Boston has won his last five starts, and the Red Sox lefty has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 16 of his 18 outings in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Athletics are 0-5 in Perkins’ outings since July 1, and the right-hander has a 8.34 ERA over that stretch. His expected ERA (4.01) ranks in the 51st percentile in MLB, but he also has the worst bullpen in the league (5.65 ERA) backing him up.

That makes it extremely difficult to justify a bet on the Athletics, even though they’re plus money to just cover the run line. They’ve lost eight games in a row and are now 10 games under .500 on the road this season.

Boston has been the best team in baseball since July 1, and it has improved to .500 for the season when it comes to covering the run line.

I’ll back the Sox to win big at home on Friday night.

Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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