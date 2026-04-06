Atlanta Dream WNBA Finals Odds Jump After Angel Reese Trade With Chicago Sky

A massive WNBA trade has brought the offseason into full swing, as the Chicago Sky reportedly moved on from two-time All-Star Angel Reese, moving her to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for two first-round picks.

Reese appeared in 30 games last season for a Sky team that was just 10-34 (last in the Eastern Conference), and she actually was suspended for a half of a game for "statements detrimental to the team." Now, just two years after she was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese is headed to a new team.

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Details of the trade according to sources



Atlanta Receives: Angel Reese, right to swap 2nd round picks with the Sky in 2028



Chicago Receives: Dream’s 2027 1st round pick, Dream 2028 1st round pick https://t.co/rndSpnra60 — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) April 6, 2026

The move has completely shifted the odds to win the WNBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dream were +2500 to win the Finals last month after a tentative agreement was reached for the league's CBA, but they've moved all the way to +1000 to win it all after adding Reese.

The Dream are fifth in the odds to win the WNBA Finals behing only the Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever, Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty.

Last season, Atlanta finished with the No. 3 seed in the WNBA, and it already has a star wing in Allisha Gray and a star guard in Rhyne Howard to pair with Reese. After trading away their best player, the Sky dropped to +40000 to win the Finals in the 2026 season.

Reese is coming off a strong second season, averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. She was much more efficient than her rookie season when she made just 39.1 percent of her shots.

The addition of Reese clearly gives Atlanta a chance to compete for the top spot in the East in the 2026 season after it finished just ahead of the Liberty last season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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