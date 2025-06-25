Atlanta Hawks NBA Finals Odds Make Surprise Move After Acquiring Kristaps Porzingis
The Atlanta Hawks made a big splash in the NBA trade market, acquiring Kristaps Porziņgis from the Boston Celtics two years after he helped lead Boston to an NBA title.
Betting oddsmakers were not as excited as fans seem to be.
The Hawks were set at +10000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA Finals next year when the season ended, but are now +12000 at DraftKings.
That’s a bit surprising considering Porzingis is coming off two good seasons in Boston, including this year when he shot over 40% from deep, creating a matchup nightmare for opposing big men. He has been injury prone, however, and missed stretches of this past season with an illness.
The Hawks have a solid front court now. Porzingis joins Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu and Zaccharie Risacher, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2024. They also still have All-Star Trae Young and last year’s Most Improved Player, Dyson Daniels.
The Hawks are tied with the Pacers in the odds to win the Eastern Conference next year at +2200 at DK. That puts them in the eighth spot behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (+260), New York Knicks (+290), Orlando Magic (+550), Boston Celtics (+550), Philadelphia 76ers (+1000), Detroit Pistons (+1600), and Milwaukee Bucks (+1800).
Their odds to win the NBA Finals are +11000 at FanDuel. They’re +3100 to win the East at FD.
Clearly oddsmakers do not believe the Hawks adding Porziņgis helps their chances of competing in the East.
The Celtics have also seen their odds to win the NBA Finals drop considerably after trading away Porziņgis. That’s not as big of a surprise because they were the ones losing the best player in the trade. For the Hawks to go down after acquiring the best player is a bit head scratching.
The Hawks made the play-in round of the playoffs last year but didn’t make it into the playoffs. It would be a major leap for them to contend in the East. Porziņgis helps, but clearly not as much as fans may think based on his recognizable name.
