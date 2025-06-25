Celtics NBA Finals Odds Crater After Trading Kristaps Porzingis
The Celtics sell off continued yesterday and betting oddsmakers were not impressed.
A day after trading Jrue Holiday to the Trailblazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks, the Celtics traded Kristaps Porziņgis to the Hawks as part of a salary dump to avoid the second luxury tax apron. While the move saves the Celtics a $40-plus million tax penalty and allows them more freedom in trades and free agency, it was certainly a step back for their chances to win the NBA Finals.
The Celtics moved from +1800 to +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the title next season after trading Holiday, but are now +2000 at DraftKings. That’s tied with the Orlando Magic for the third-best odds in the East behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, who are both +850. The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder have the best odds at +225 on DK.
Porziņgis and Holiday were key members of the Celtics' championship team two years ago. Boston is also expected to be without Jayson Tatum next year as he recovers from a torn achilles. There are also reports the Celtics are considering trading either NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown or starting point guard Derrick White.
The Celtics lost to the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals this year after Tatum suffered a torn achilies. Even if the All-Star hadn’t gotten injured, the Celtics were always going to have to make roster adjustments in order to continue building around Tatum. His injury merely sped up the process.
While breaking up the core seems like waiving the white flag, this is all about building a sustainable winning model around their best player, Tatum.
It does open the door for the Cavs or Knicks to win the East next year. They’re both retaining their core players. The Pacers, who won the East this year, will be without Tyrese Haliburton next year after he tore his achilles in the NBA Finals. With the Celtics going through a transition period, the Magic are the primary competition in the East.
The West is much more stacked, with the Thunder, Houston Rockets (+700), Minnesota Timberwolves (+1300), Los Angeles Lakers (+1400), Denver Nuggets (+1500) and Golden State Warriors (+2000) all in the Top 10 in the odds to win the NBA Finals next year.
The Celtics should still be a playoff team next year and remain competitive in the East. But their odds to win the NBA Championship have certainly taken a hit as they break down one core unit and build another.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
